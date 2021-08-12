National / Health Joe Phaahla urged to get backup vaccines for Pfizer and J&J Effort must be made to secure AstraZeneca and Sinovac Biotech vaccines in the event of a potential shortage of the Pfizer and J&J doses BL PREMIUM

The ministerial advisory council (MAC) on vaccines has recommended to health minister Joe Phaahla that efforts be made to secure AstraZeneca and Sinovac Biotech vaccines in the event of a potential shortage of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) doses that are being rolled out in SA.

MAC member Prof Greg Hussey of the UCT Vaccines for Africa Initiative said at a media conference led by Western Cape premier Alan Winde Thursday that it was important to have a backup of vaccines...