Joe Phaahla urged to get backup vaccines for Pfizer and J&J
Effort must be made to secure AstraZeneca and Sinovac Biotech vaccines in the event of a potential shortage of the Pfizer and J&J doses
12 August 2021 - 13:42
The ministerial advisory council (MAC) on vaccines has recommended to health minister Joe Phaahla that efforts be made to secure AstraZeneca and Sinovac Biotech vaccines in the event of a potential shortage of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) doses that are being rolled out in SA.
MAC member Prof Greg Hussey of the UCT Vaccines for Africa Initiative said at a media conference led by Western Cape premier Alan Winde Thursday that it was important to have a backup of vaccines...
