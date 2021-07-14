National / Health Medicines regulator not planning to suspend J&J shot after US flags risk of rare neurological condition Guillain-Barre syndrome is a disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nervous system, causing muscle weakness and potential paralysis BL PREMIUM

SA’s medicines regulator says it does not anticipate suspending use of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) coronavirus vaccine after US authorities warned earlier this week of a possible association with a rare neurological condition called Guillain-Barre syndrome.

The J&J shot is one of two vaccines being administered in the national coronavirus inoculation drive and is central to the government’s plans to reach 70% of the adult population by March 2022...