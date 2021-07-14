Medicines regulator not planning to suspend J&J shot after US flags risk of rare neurological condition
Guillain-Barre syndrome is a disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nervous system, causing muscle weakness and potential paralysis
14 July 2021 - 20:23
SA’s medicines regulator says it does not anticipate suspending use of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) coronavirus vaccine after US authorities warned earlier this week of a possible association with a rare neurological condition called Guillain-Barre syndrome.
The J&J shot is one of two vaccines being administered in the national coronavirus inoculation drive and is central to the government’s plans to reach 70% of the adult population by March 2022...
