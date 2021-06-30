National SA reconsiders AstraZeneca jab as it proves effective against Delta variant SA sold 1-million doses of the vaccine to the AU in March because it was not effective against Beta Covid-19 variant BL PREMIUM

SA could once again acquire the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has proved effective against the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus rapidly spreading through SA, deputy health minister Joe Phaahla told MPs Thursday night.

SA secured 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in January, received 1-million in February and then sold them to the AU in March because it was found not to be effective against the Beta variant of the virus that was gripping the country at the time...