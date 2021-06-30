SA reconsiders AstraZeneca jab as it proves effective against Delta variant
SA sold 1-million doses of the vaccine to the AU in March because it was not effective against Beta Covid-19 variant
30 June 2021 - 21:04
SA could once again acquire the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has proved effective against the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus rapidly spreading through SA, deputy health minister Joe Phaahla told MPs Thursday night.
SA secured 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in January, received 1-million in February and then sold them to the AU in March because it was found not to be effective against the Beta variant of the virus that was gripping the country at the time...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now