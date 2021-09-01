Riots and cyberattacks weigh heavily on August car sales
New-vehicle sales bounced back in August but exports suffered from the unrest in July and cyberattacks on state transport operator Transnet
New-vehicle sales bounced back in August but exports suffered from the previous month’s unrest and cyberattacks.
Figures released on Tuesday by the Automotive Business Council show that domestic sales of cars and commercial vehicles totalled 41,425 in August...
