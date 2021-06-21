National / Health Decision on Coronavac at advanced stage, says medicines regulator The SA Health Products Regulator says it is also conducting a rolling review of the Russian Sputnik vaccine BL PREMIUM

The prospects for a wider access by SA to a variety of vaccines is looking brighter as the health products regulator is at a “very advanced stage” in reviewing the Chinese Coronavac vaccine, and is conducting a rolling review of the Russian Sputnik vaccine.

The SA Health Products Regulator (Saphra) has so far approved the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines...