Stricter rules considered with third wave of Covid-19 imminent
Gauteng, the Free State, Limpopo, the Northern Cape and the North West have seen a dramatic increase in new daily infections
28 May 2021 - 05:09
The government is considering stricter lockdown measures, including an earlier curfew and further limits on gatherings, which may be announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the weekend.
Business Day understands that the national coronavirus command council, a body set up in 2020 to co-ordinate the government’s response as the pandemic reached SA, met on Thursday. This comes amid a rise in infections and an increasing death toll for SA, the hardest-hit country in Africa...
