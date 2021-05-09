SAB: no more drink bans
Brewer may lift R5bn investment freeze if given policy assurance
09 May 2021 - 00:10
South African Breweries (SAB), which has cancelled investment worth about R5bn in the country due to the impact of bans on alcohol sales, has said it would be willing to review its decision if the government provides long-term policy certainty and commits to no further bans in any future lockdowns.
The group, which is owned by AB InBev, is still pursuing legal action in the Western Cape High Court against the government in a bid to get a ruling on the unconstitutionality of such bans...
