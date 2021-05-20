Companies / Retail & Consumer Liquor ban cost Massmart R770m amid turnaround plan As part of its turnaround strategy, the company is divesting non-core assets such as low discount retail stores BL PREMIUM

Massmart, the owner of retail chains Game, Makro and Builders, has said the ban on liquor sales in January and over the Easter weekend cost it about R770m in lost sales.

The intermittent bans on the sale of alcohol, 19 weeks in total, since the outbreak of Covid-19 more than a year ago has elicited much criticism...