National / Health Contract awarded to Mkhize's former staff was irregular, investigation finds The contract awarded to a company run by the health minister's former staff contravened the Public Finance Management Act, a forensic investigation has found

The R150m contract the health department awarded to an obscure communications company run by health minister Zweli Mkhize’s former staff was irregularly awarded and contravened the Public Finance Management Act, a forensic investigation has found.

The health department awarded the contract to Digital Vibes in 2019 for work on National Health Insurance and then extended it to include work on the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Digital Vibes’ key players were Mkhize’s former personal assistant, Tahera Mather, and his former secretary, Naadhira Mitha...