LETTER: SIU propelled into probe

The appointment of a new permanent CEO to the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller is long overdue. This entity of the provincial department of economic development has been plagued by numerous issues, leading to an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into unlawful activities that may have taken place between January 1 2017 and April 1 2021.

I truly hope that with the appointment of Saki Zamxaka as CEO the small businesses in Gauteng that are supposed to benefit receive the assistance they need, including the distribution of the R250m that was allocated to the propeller last year to aid small businesses.

Furthermore, it is to be hoped that suitably qualified senior management will be appointed to this entity, that the backlog of applications — especially Covid-19 relief applications — are cleared, and that a complete skills audit is completed so that the right people are in the correct positions.

I will be monitoring the progress of the SIU investigation into the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller closely, because this is the first step to rooting out any corruption or mismanagement that may have taken place over the last four years.

Makashule Gana, MPL

DA Gauteng shadow economic development MEC

