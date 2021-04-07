Special Investigating Unit to probe Ters scheme
President authorises investigation into misuse of temporary employment scheme funds
07 April 2021 - 20:17
President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to investigate the misuse of funds earmarked for the temporary employment scheme (Ters) from the Unemployment Insurance Fund.
The SIU had an agreement with the department of labour to investigate the tender awarded by the government to advertise the temporary employment scheme payments. It applied for authorisation from the president after uncovering a number of irregularities in the payments to people or parties who did not qualify for them. ..
