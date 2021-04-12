National ‘Neglectful’ Bandile Masuku loses court bid to set aside SIU report used to fire him The SIU found Masuku had known about his department’s irregular procurement processes and did not execute his functions in compliance with the Constitution and PFMA BL PREMIUM

The high court in Pretoria has dismissed with costs an application by former Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku to set aside a damning report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which placed him at the centre of dubious tenders for the procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) worth over R125m.

The SIU, which is probing more than R13bn worth of PPE contracts, found Masuku had known about his department’s irregular procurement processes and he failed to execute his functions in compliance with the Constitution and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in his oversight of procurement...