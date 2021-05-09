National / Health Suspending vaccine patents will not be enough, groups say Medecins Sans Frontieres says US support for the waiver is narrow, focusing only on preventive Covid-19 vaccines BL PREMIUM

The US government’s decision to support a temporary waiver on intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines is a step in the right direction but will not be enough to curb the health crisis, an international civil society group warned at the weekend.

Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), a medical humanitarian organisation, said the temporary waiver referred to preventive Covid-19 vaccines only, yet developing countries including SA and India have been calling for the exclusion to cover a host of medical tools needed to tackle Covid-19, including diagnostics [such as laboratory test kits] and treatments...