Suspending vaccine patents will not be enough, groups say
Medecins Sans Frontieres says US support for the waiver is narrow, focusing only on preventive Covid-19 vaccines
09 May 2021 - 18:09
The US government’s decision to support a temporary waiver on intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines is a step in the right direction but will not be enough to curb the health crisis, an international civil society group warned at the weekend.
Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), a medical humanitarian organisation, said the temporary waiver referred to preventive Covid-19 vaccines only, yet developing countries including SA and India have been calling for the exclusion to cover a host of medical tools needed to tackle Covid-19, including diagnostics [such as laboratory test kits] and treatments...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now