Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Pointless barring India flights now Life is returning to normal in countries such as the UK and US that were the subject of grim headlines

India’s deadly second wave of Covid-19 crisis is showing no signs of abating, with the country breaking unwanted records.

In contrast, in some countries that were themselves the subject of grim headlines when their infections were surging, notably the UK and the US, life is showing signs of returning to normal. That is sure evidence, if ever it were needed, of the value of quick vaccinations...