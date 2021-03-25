National / Health Many remain vulnerable to Covid-19 in Western Cape, antibody tests show Survey sets off alarm bells as country braces for third wave of Covid-19 cases BL PREMIUM

A seroprevalence survey in the Western Cape, which uses antibody tests to gauge the percentage of people in a population who have antibodies against Covid-19, suggests that most areas in the province remain vulnerable to the virus.

This comes as the country braces for third wave of Covid-19 cases ahead of the traditionally busy Easter holidays. Health minister Zweli Mkhize’s advisers have recommended the reintroduction of tighter restrictions on alcohol sales and public gatherings to try to avoid a surge as the government battles to get its vaccine programme going...