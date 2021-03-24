Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How AdvTech survived Covid-19

24 March 2021 - 08:13 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ALPHASPIRIT
Picture: 123RF/ALPHASPIRIT

AdvTech’s ability to adapt in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic has stood it in good stead.

The private education group managed to switch to online schooling when SA went into the hard lockdown and this helped lift annual revenue by 8%.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to AdvTech CEO Roy Douglas for more detail.

