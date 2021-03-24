WATCH: Empathetic leadership required in the post-Covid-19 era

A year into the Covid-19 pandemic and the world is suffering a second pandemic of stress. Every responsible senior business leader wants to know what changes employees want in the post-Covid-19 era. Many of the traits that have always been important for managers — empathy, clarity, authenticity and agility — are even more crucial during this time of uncertainty and upheaval. Leaders have been challenged to maintain connection and a sense of belonging within their teams even when they cannot be in the same room together.

Michael Avery recently caught up with a globally renowned expert on empathetic leadership, Mimi Nicklin. She is an author and the host of the “Empathy for Breakfast” breakfast show as well as the “Secrets of The Gap” podcast. Nicklin is an experienced marketer and communications specialist, and the regional MD for global advertising agency RAPP. She recently wrote a book entitled “Softening the Edge”.