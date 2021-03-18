National / Health State-backed Biovac clinches deal with ImmunityBio to make Covid-19 vaccines If the phase 1 trial demonstrates the vaccine elicits a response, larger phase 2 and 3 trials will be conducted during the year BL PREMIUM

State-backed vaccine manufacturer Biovac has entered into a partnership with California-based ImmunityBio for local production of its candidate Covid-19 vaccine, it announced on Thursday.

The agreement is strategically important because it paves the way for Biovac to develop the expertise to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), said CEO Morena Makhoana...