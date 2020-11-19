National / Health Biovac in talks to make Covid-19 vaccines in SA The company says it has the capacity to make 20-million to 30-million vaccines a year, depending on the technology involved BL PREMIUM

State-backed vaccine developer Biovac is in discussion with several pharmaceutical companies developing Covid-19 vaccines to potentially manufacture shots in SA, CEO Morena Makhoana said on Thursday.

The public-private partnership was established in 2003 to revive SA’s human vaccine manufacturing capabilities, with the state owning 47.5% and the majority stake held by a private consortium led by Immunotek. Earlier in November it began manufacturing Sanofi Pasteur’s six-in-one paediatric vaccine Hexaxim, the first time since the mid-1990s that sterile human vaccines have been made in SA...