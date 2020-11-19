Biovac in talks to make Covid-19 vaccines in SA
The company says it has the capacity to make 20-million to 30-million vaccines a year, depending on the technology involved
19 November 2020 - 18:10
State-backed vaccine developer Biovac is in discussion with several pharmaceutical companies developing Covid-19 vaccines to potentially manufacture shots in SA, CEO Morena Makhoana said on Thursday.
The public-private partnership was established in 2003 to revive SA’s human vaccine manufacturing capabilities, with the state owning 47.5% and the majority stake held by a private consortium led by Immunotek. Earlier in November it began manufacturing Sanofi Pasteur’s six-in-one paediatric vaccine Hexaxim, the first time since the mid-1990s that sterile human vaccines have been made in SA...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now