National / Health VACCINE Novavax shot helps battle new variants, trial finds But researchers also report previous infection with older lineages is unlikely to provide protection against the highly contagious variant driving SA’s second coronavirus wave BL PREMIUM

Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine offers some protection against the rapidly spreading coronavirus variants detected in the UK and SA, researchers announced on Thursday night.

But, worryingly, they also reported that previous infection with older lineages is unlikely to provide protection against the highly contagious 501Y.V2 variant that has driven SA’s second coronavirus wave...