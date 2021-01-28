Opinion / Columnists JONNY STEINBERG: The healthy rich and diseased poor in a 21st century dystopia The lack of global cooperation in the distribution of Covid vaccines could result in horrific new divides BL PREMIUM

It is looking increasingly as if the Covid-19 pandemic will be remembered for the global politics of the vaccine. It started with so much promise — a worldwide collaboration of universities, governments and industry to produce a vaccine in rapid time; and an international regime, Covax, to ensure its equitable distribution across the world.

But already the goal of equitable distribution is a slipping away; most of the projected stock of vaccine to be manufactured in the next year has been bought by high- and upper-middle-income countries. The consequences will be horribly dystopian...