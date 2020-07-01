National / Health NEWS ANALYSIS: Beware instant armchair opinions on SA’s official coronavirus figures Conclusions on social media are often misleading and superficial, public health researchers warn BL PREMIUM

SA’s coronavirus numbers don’t lie, but they don’t tell the full story either.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize’s nightly update on SA’s Covid-19 epidemic that contains the latest tallies of cases and reported deaths in each province causes number crunchers to churn out graphs and commentary on social media within minutes. While their analysis may seem plausible, some of SA’s leading public health researchers warn their conclusions are frequently misleading.