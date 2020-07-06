Covid-19 pandemic threatens gains made in fight against HIV
About 42,500 more lives than usual will be lost to HIV/Aids in the next year if half people in SA on treatment are unable to get their medication for six months
06 July 2020 - 17:17
The coronavirus pandemic threatens to roll back hard-won gains against HIV/Aids even in relatively well-resourced countries such as SA, the UN warned on Monday.
About 42,500 more lives than usual would be lost to HIV/Aids in the next year if half the people in SA on treatment were unable to get their medication for six months, a figure that rises to 112,000 excess deaths should antiretroviral supplies collapse completely, according to a modelling study conducted by the Joint UN Programme on HIV/Aids.
