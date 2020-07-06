National / Health Covid-19 pandemic threatens gains made in fight against HIV About 42,500 more lives than usual will be lost to HIV/Aids in the next year if half people in SA on treatment are unable to get their medication for six months BL PREMIUM

The coronavirus pandemic threatens to roll back hard-won gains against HIV/Aids even in relatively well-resourced countries such as SA, the UN warned on Monday.

About 42,500 more lives than usual would be lost to HIV/Aids in the next year if half the people in SA on treatment were unable to get their medication for six months, a figure that rises to 112,000 excess deaths should antiretroviral supplies collapse completely, according to a modelling study conducted by the Joint UN Programme on HIV/Aids.