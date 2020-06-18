Hundreds of deaths highlight Cape Town’s worsening Covid epidemic

Cape Town has reported 600 more natural deaths in the three weeks to June 9 than usually seen at this time of year, according to the latest weekly mortality report from the Medical Research Council (MRC), highlighting the city’s steadily worsening Covid-19 epidemic.

The Western Cape accounts for 60% of SA’s more than 80,000 reported Covid-19 cases.

The trend in excess deaths is consistent with the increase in the number of reported cases and hospital admissions for Covid-19, said Debbie Bradshaw, director of the MRC’s burden of disease unit.