Booze ban could free up thousands of beds for Covid-19 patients, says MRC
13 July 2020 - 05:10
A two-month ban on alcohol sales could potentially see 50,000 fewer trauma patients presenting at public hospitals, freeing up desperately needed staff and beds for treating thousands of extra Covid-19 cases, according to modelling by the Medical Research Council (MRC).
Public hospitals in several provinces are taking strain as the number of Covid-19 patients with severe illness soars. Gauteng has reported a three-fold increase in hospital admissions in the past fortnight, while Western Cape has already begun admitting patients to field hospitals specially built for Covid-19 patients.
