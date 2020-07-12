National Curfew and alcohol restrictions expected in Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday night BL PREMIUM

A reintroduction of the night-time curfew, tightening regulations on the sale of alcohol, limiting movement between provinces and enforcing a limited load in minibus taxis and other modes of public transport are on the cards as President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Sunday night.

His address, the first since June 17 when he announced the move to advanced level 3, comes after a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the cabinet, and lengthy consultations with the government's scientific advisers.