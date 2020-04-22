Cabinet weighs five-stage alert system to ease out of lockdown
The proposal scores various economic sectors on their risk of transmission, the expected impact of continued lockdown, and the value of the sector to the economy
22 April 2020 - 13:54
UPDATED 22 April 2020 - 17:09
The cabinet has been weighing up a proposal to ease SA’s national lockdown with a five-stage "alert system" that pegs economic activity to the severity of Covid-19 transmission.
Businesses and employees would know what activities are permitted at each alert stage, and the government could quickly move the entire country or specific provinces or districts between the different alert stages, depending on the epidemic’s trajectory and the risk of infection.
