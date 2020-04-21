Clothing sector is first industry to pay out Covid-19 relief funds

Thousands of workers in the clothing manufacturing industry became the first in SA to receive payouts from the Covid-19 relief fund run by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

This comes after employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi extended a ground-breaking agreement reached by textile industry stakeholders last week, to nonparties, which allows for the sector's employees to be paid their full wages for a six-week Covid-19 lockdown period.

The agreement, which was concluded in the clothing industry bargaining council on March 23, was gazetted by Nxesi on March 26.

Marthie Raphael, national chair of the National Bargaining Council for the Clothing Manufacturing Industry of SA, said the council received its first tranche of worker UIF funds on Friday “which was to compensate workers for loss of wages for the first full day of the lockdown, March 27, and which was the last day of that pay-week in the clothing industry”.

“On the same day that the funds were received, these worker UIF monies were seamlessly transmitted from the bargaining council’s special dedicated Covid-19 bank account to the wage-bank accounts of 367 companies employing 38,751 employees”.

Raphael said while there are still delays in the receipt of relief funds due to clothing and textile workers, “our bargaining council is pleased that this innovative payment transmission system which we had designed in conjunction with the UIF, has concretely proven to be efficient and effective”.

“It is now our hope that the outstanding worker UIF funds still due to clothing and textile workers will now be speedily processed and transmitted to the bargaining council for transfer to workers,” she said.

Johann Baard, executive director of the SA Apparel Association, told Business Day: “We believe that as the industry leadership we showed foresight by being proactive in the run up to the Covid-19 lockdown.” He said the monies would bring “much-needed relief” to the industry workers.