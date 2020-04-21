Ramaphosa announces R20bn ‘extraordinary budget’ for health sector to fight Covid-19

The government is to inject an extra R20bn into the national health budget to shore up its efforts to slow transmission of Covid-19 and ramp up its capacity to care for the sick, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday evening.

The “extraordinary health budget” is equivalent to 8.7% of the R230bn set aside for health in the 2020/2021 fiscal year in the February budget.

SA was still at the early stages of the pandemic, and the government’s “foremost priority” was to intensify the health interventions needed to contain and delay the spread of the virus, said Ramaphosa.