Health minister sends team to Eastern Cape to shore up its response to Covid-19

The World Health Organisation was also providing clinicians and experts, and staff from the national health department had been assigned to audit the Eastern Cape health department’s supplies of personal protective equipment.

“This is to ensure the safety and adequate protection of our health workers who are at the forefront. We reiterate that no health worker should be exposed to the risk of infection. They must all be adequately trained on the infection prevention and control (IPC) and be protected at all times,” he said.

The total number of confirmed cases stood at 3,465 as of Tuesday evening. The hardest hit provinces remain Gauteng (1,199), and Western Cape (1,010). followed by KwaZulu-Natal (671). Next in line was Eastern Cape (345), Free State (106), Limpopo (27), North West (24), Mpumalanga (24), Northern Cape (16), and a further 43 cases are unallocated.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za