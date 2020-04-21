National / Health Western Cape seeks deal with private hospitals for Covid-19 surge Province warns that community transmission has taken off and number of cases will rise fast when lockdown is eased BL PREMIUM

The Western Cape’s health department is trying to broker a deal with private hospitals to help cope with an expected surge of Covid-19 patients.

While the province has recorded 1,010 cases since early March, but it warned on Tuesday that community transmission had “taken off” and the number of cases would rise rapidly when the national lockdown was eased.