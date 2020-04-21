Western Cape seeks deal with private hospitals for Covid-19 surge
Province warns that community transmission has taken off and number of cases will rise fast when lockdown is eased
21 April 2020 - 19:00
The Western Cape’s health department is trying to broker a deal with private hospitals to help cope with an expected surge of Covid-19 patients.
While the province has recorded 1,010 cases since early March, but it warned on Tuesday that community transmission had “taken off” and the number of cases would rise rapidly when the national lockdown was eased.
