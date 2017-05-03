Some medical school graduates who completed their degree in 2016 are at their wits’ end over what they say are a lack of opportunities to do their compulsory internship.

A new graduate from Stellenbosch University‚ awaiting a placement to do her internship‚ said she was phoned about a position but pressured into deciding immediately.

"I have received many of those phone calls‚ many people are saying that we are being full of nonsense and that we should just take the posts but I feel this is two years of my life‚ where I have to leave my family. I come from a staunch Muslim family but my family is willing to let me go because we don’t have an option."

She‚ and others interviewed‚ asked not to be named for fear of reprisals. "The way things are going now‚ you are so afraid to put your name out there‚" she said.

"We reached out to the minister of health and all he said basically in a nutshell is we are full of nonsense …. So if the minister of health tells you that‚ what other avenues do we have? We have to just sit it out‚ be frustrated and wait until they give us a job‚" she said.

The Department of Health said that "about 25" new doctors were yet to be placed in hospitals this year‚ mainly because they wanted to do an internship at a particular institution. About 1‚300 graduates who qualify as interns must be placed each year.

Limited funding for intern posts has left nearly 100 medical graduates without jobs, and the situation could get worse after more than 1‚000 graduates return from studying in Cuba.