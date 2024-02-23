JSE improves but Thursday’s global rally peters out
Nvidia’s results on Thursday rekindled faith that breakthroughs in AI would boost profits
23 February 2024 - 10:56
The JSE was slightly firmer on Friday morning, with its global peers mixed as a rally driven by strong earnings results in Nvidia ran out of steam.
Stock markets rallied on Thursday after Nvidia’s results rekindled faith that breakthroughs in artificial intelligence would boost profits and give stock prices further room to run. At the same time, Nvidia’s shares added about $277bn in market capitalisation on Thursday, surpassing the $197bn gain made by Facebook-parent Meta at the start of February, Bloomberg reported...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.