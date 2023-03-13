National / Education

Numbers do not add up for maths and science at SA schools

Only 43.3% of maths and science heads of department in secondary schools are equipped to offer appropriate support to teachers, says study

13 March 2023 - 05:00 Kabelo Khumalo

More than half of the heads of SA’s high school maths and science departments have no suitable qualifications in these subjects, with most having majored in subjects such as history and geography, a senior department of basic education official has told parliament.

This comes at a time when universities are struggling to find enough matriculants able to graduate with the science, technology, engineering and maths skills that SA’s economy desperately needs...

