The dollar slid as Goldman Sachs predicted the Bank would not lift rates next week, capping the biggest rally for short-dated Treasuries since 1987
EFF members have an opportunity to look like the grown-ups in the room. Can they take it?
Parliament warned incentive for households could strip municipalities of most of their paying customers
Deputy public protector has given those implicated in the interim report on theft at president’s Phala Phala farm 10 days to respond to findings
But the group will maintain the investments it has made through Foundry
Standard Bank also supports Transnet’s decision to concession the Johannesburg-Durban freight line
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
There were fewer changes than expected, with most cabinet ministers keeping their posts as China opts for continuity
Team just has to be better than the others in the B section to make it to the final, and that’s a problem for the tournament
The active hang involves keeping muscles engaged, while the passive hang involves holding on while gravity does the rest
More than half of the heads of SA’s high school maths and science departments have no suitable qualifications in these subjects, with most having majored in subjects such as history and geography, a senior department of basic education official has told parliament.
This comes at a time when universities are struggling to find enough matriculants able to graduate with the science, technology, engineering and maths skills that SA’s economy desperately needs...
Numbers do not add up for maths and science at SA schools
Only 43.3% of maths and science heads of department in secondary schools are equipped to offer appropriate support to teachers, says study
More than half of the heads of SA's high school maths and science departments have no suitable qualifications in these subjects, with most having majored in subjects such as history and geography, a senior department of basic education official has told parliament.
This comes at a time when universities are struggling to find enough matriculants able to graduate with the science, technology, engineering and maths skills that SA's economy desperately needs...
