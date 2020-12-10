National / Education

Department unable to fix on number of exam cheats as judgment looms

Basic education department says of the 195 students on the Whatsapp group where the maths paper was leaked, only 71 had been traced and most were untraceable

10 December 2020 - 20:05 Shonisani Tshikalange
Picture: THE TIMES
Judge Norman Davis will hand down judgment electronically on Friday as to whether two leaked matric examination papers will be rewritten.

On Thursday, Davis heard applications in the high court in Pretoria by AfriForum and the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) to reverse a decision to rewrite the leaked physical science paper 2 and maths paper 2.

The court is also being asked to compel the basic education department and quality assurance body Umalusi to mark the scripts of four pupils represented by AfriForum and those who were not involved in any irregularity regarding the leaked papers.

Advocate Chris Erasmus, representing the department of basic education, said it was best that pupils rewrote the papers while the material was still fresh in their minds.

“There are 195 students from all over SA in that [Whatsapp] group where the maths paper 2 was leaked. Only 71 learners have been contacted,” he added. 

Erasmus said some of the pupils could not be reached.

“The department may never know the identity of those who had access to the leaked paper [owing] to the fact that a large number of cellphone numbers found on the WhatsApp group are not registered in the respective owners’ name,” he said.

Umalusi had also indicated to the department that it would not certify the two papers because they were irrevocably compromised.

Erasmus said the consequences of no rewrite should be taken into account. “A no rewrite means a loss of the academic year. The investigation will not be concluded by February 23. They [pupils] then will not be accepted at higher learning institutions,” he said.

Umalusi legal representative advocate Dennis Fine said the main point was that the leak had gone viral. It would have been unfair to announce in 2021 that the marks would  not be approved.

“The point missed by advocates is that ... the investigations will not be finalised by February 2021,” he said.

Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said if pupils rewrote now they would get their results in February.

“If the rewrite does not happen, it means that the department will continue with the  investigations beyond February. This is the risk that we are trying to protect the candidates from,” said Mhlanga.

Sadtu in court move to block order on rewriting leaked matric papers

Forcing pupils to sit mathematics and science exams again is unlawful, union says
National
1 day ago

Four matric pupils go to court over order to rewrite two final exam papers

The court is also being asked to force the basic education department and Umalusi to mark their answer scripts and those who were not involved in the ...
National
2 days ago

Matrics to write maths and physics again after papers leaked

The basic education minister says the department needs to work hard to deal with the ‘human factor’ in the examination system
National
6 days ago

Beyond 2020: Youth hopeful for a better future despite an unprecedented year

Young Africans are looking to brands that shine a light on, and support, their active citizen-led passion to stand up and address the issues that ...
News & Insights
2 days ago

