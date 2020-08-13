National / Education Fee-paying public schools hit by financial crisis Almost 70% do not have the funds to pay teachers and cover other costs as many pupils are not paying fees BL PREMIUM

Almost 70% of fee-paying public schools cannot afford to pay teachers’ salaries due to the severe financial knock they’ve taken as a result of closures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

This is according to the latest survey conducted by SA’s five major teachers’ unions this week, which has shown that SA’s schools were still struggling to ensure that they were ready with the basic measures, such as having enough masks and sanitisers. Millions of pupils return to classes in just over a week’s time.