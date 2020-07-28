Still no regulations as public schools close for four weeks
28 July 2020 - 19:04
A day after public schools closed after an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the government has still not gazetted the regulations, creating a loophole for those institutions to remain open.
The delay in publication of the regulations has caused uncertainty and stalled a legal challenge to the decision.
