POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Regulations on closure of schools expected to be gazetted Parliamentary committees to examine allegations of corruption in procurement of protective gear

The regulations that will govern the second closure of public schools are expected to be gazetted early this week, basic education spokesperson Elijah Mahlangu said on Sunday.

Schools have been closed since Monday last week after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that all public schools will be closed until August 24, with the exception of grades 7 and 12. Pupils from these grades were given a week off school but are expected to return on Monday to focus on their preparations for exams.