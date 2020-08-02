POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Regulations on closure of schools expected to be gazetted
Parliamentary committees to examine allegations of corruption in procurement of protective gear
02 August 2020 - 15:57
The regulations that will govern the second closure of public schools are expected to be gazetted early this week, basic education spokesperson Elijah Mahlangu said on Sunday.
Schools have been closed since Monday last week after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that all public schools will be closed until August 24, with the exception of grades 7 and 12. Pupils from these grades were given a week off school but are expected to return on Monday to focus on their preparations for exams.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now