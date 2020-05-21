Grading government’s back-to-school plan
Given scant evidence of child-to-adult Covid-19 transmission, experts are urging a more rapid restart of schools – but trade unions are digging in their heels
21 May 2020 - 05:00
The government is poised to make a huge mistake in how it reopens schools. Instead of its endless prevarication and plan to start with the oldest children first, government should allow schools to be among the first places to reopen — and should begin with the youngest children.
This is the emerging consensus, according to international research literature. It is also an obvious approach to adopt in SA, given the country’s huge educational inequalities and backlogs.
