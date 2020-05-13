Unions deny they have agreed on plans by department to reopen schools

Education sector unions have denied claims by basic education minister Angie Motshekga that a plan for the reopening of schools had been agreed on by all stakeholders.

The denial could put into jeopardy the government’s plan to open schools by June 1 as the unions have in the past week ordered their members not to return to work.

The unions have also warned the minister against addressing a scheduled media briefing this week, saying moves to announce when schools will restart are eroding public confidence.

“The rush to announce dates before assessing the practical situation is damaging to the reputation of the education system,” the unions said in a joint statement issued on Tuesday, following a recent meeting with Motshekga to consider the state of readiness for the reopening of schools.

These unions included the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), the National Teachers Union (Natu), the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa), the Professional Educators’ Union (Peu) and the Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysers Unie (Saou).

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga has said in a statement that Motshekga will brief the media on Thursday “on the preparations towards the reopening of schools” and will provide details including the final dates and detailed plans for a phased approach to the reopening of schools.

Motshekga announced in April that schools would restart in a phased manner from June 1. Office workers were to resume work on May 4, school management teams on May 11, and teachers on May 18, the minister said in April.