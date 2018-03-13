Parents take a dim view of local education system

Almost three-quarters of South African parents think education standards declined in the past decade, the worst rating among parents surveyed in 29 countries by education charity the Varkey Foundation.

The Global Parents Survey 2018 casts a deeply unflattering light on the nation’s education system and highlights how little trust parents place in schools catering for children from poor families. The survey, conducted by Ipsos Mori, included 1,000 South Africa parents, who were surveyed online. Altogether 27,000 parents participated in the global study,

More than half (54%) of the parents in SA rated free-to-attend schools in the country as fairly poor or very poor, higher than any other country surveyed, apart from Uganda (66%). Four-fifths (82%) of South African parents with children at fee-free schools said they would be likely to send their children to fee-paying school if they could afford them. Nearly four out of five (79%) said they would support the government providing education vouchers, which was more than in any other country surveyed, apart from Kenya (84%) and India (81%).

The survey examined parents’ hopes and fears and found South Africans were far more worried about the effects that discrimination and inequality might have on their children’s future than parents in any country other than South Korea, with 34% ranking these issues among their top three concerns.