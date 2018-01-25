Plan for free education a step in right direction

The government also hasn’t spelt out the financial implications of Zuma’s directive to switch Technical Vocation and Educational Training (TVET) college loans to bursaries.

While the Department of Higher Education and Training initially said free tertiary education would be phased in over five years, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba put it at eight years. The Treasury said details would be provided in the February budget.

Ahmed Bawa, the CEO of Universities SA which represents 26 institutions, sees the no-fee plan as feasible for this year, but expects the public purse to come under mounting strain as increasing numbers of students qualify for grants in the years to come.

"We have been assured by the Department of Higher Education that the money for this year is available. We have to take the department at its word and have assumed that is the case," he says. "The big question is what happens two or three years from now?"

Universities have no intention of suddenly opening their doors to thousands of students that they don’t have the capacity to accommodate, despite the EFF’s call for those who wanted to study, but had not applied, to descend on campuses and to demand being accommodated.

Universities have five-year enrolment plans that were determined in consultation with the Department of Higher Education and Training and these have not changed since Zuma’s announcement, says Bawa.

Many universities are so over-subscribed that they simply don’t have any more places available this year.

The University of the Witwatersrand, for example, received 56,901 applications in 2017 for 5,664 first-year undergraduate places in 2018.

Wits plans to reduce its undergraduate numbers to accommodate more masters and PhD students, a shift agreed to with the Department of Higher Education and Training, says vice-chancellor Adam Habib. For now, anyone who pitches up at the university hoping to a secure last-minute enrolment place will be given assistance to use its new central application system, he says.

"I am convinced free higher education is good for society as it enables inclusion. My question is how do you do it sustainably and measuredly in a context where you have a R50bn budget deficit, low economic growth and political instability," says Habib. "I would have done it through a loan system, and as the economy improved, shifted it to a grant system."

The fact that Wits receives 10 times more applicants than it can accommodate reflects the hard reality that TVET colleges are, by and large, a dismal failure and a university degree is the best guarantee of securing a decent job in SA, says Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies economist Neva Makgetla.