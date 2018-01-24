President Jacob Zuma has ordered officials to stop some government programmes and divert their money to free education.

Zuma’s statement was made during his visit to one of top-performing schools in his hometown of Nkandla‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

Addressing learners of Bhuqwini High School — which achieved a 97% matric pass rate last year — Zuma said free education was going to change SA in 20 years time.

"You can’t say there is no money for education. I’ve told those who are looking at the finances to stop other government programmes to get money for free education because there are things that won’t take us anywhere‚" he said. However‚ he did not specify exactly which government programmes he was referring to.

Zuma surprised many when he announced that government will subsidise free higher education for poor and working class students in 2018, before the ANC’s 54th national elective conference in Johannesburg in December. Even then‚ he did not explain where the money to fund free higher education would come from.

On Wednesday, Zuma described education as the "weapon for everything"‚ saying it should be the solution for nation-building. "Education is a treasure that cannot be taken away from you. When you get educated‚ you’re not just doing that for yourself [and] your family‚ but for the nation."

He said although he was not educated‚ he liked education, but when he lost his father while he was still young he did not get a chance to continue formal studies. "When I reached a stage where I could not get education‚ I decided to educate myself. I took many decisions on how I was going to educate myself."

Zuma added that he did not like people who went to urban areas after being educated and forgot about where they came from. "That is why I build a home in Nkandla, even though now I am being arrested for building my home. I built my own home. But some say he can’t build such a big home in Nkandla. You must be arrested because you are building your father’s home. I am happy when I am home."