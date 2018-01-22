ANALYSIS: Populist policies make the road even rougher for South Africa

He says that in terms of current proposals for higher education, the funding needed for 2018 alone amounts to an additional R12bn and will escalate to about R50bn over the next three to four years.

Mandy says the government has no choice but to raise the value-added tax (VAT) rate to 15% to raise this kind of additional revenue.

"An increase of 1% will generate revenue of approximately R20bn. However, some of it will have to be ploughed back into social spending to provide relief for the poor and to appease the unions," he says.

This leaves the government R15bn short for the next fiscal year, without considering funding for higher education.

University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business lecturers Sean Gossel and Misheck Mutize say in an article published on The Conversation that the cost of free education for poor students could be disastrous for a country already burdened by significant debt.

Debt-servicing costs for 2018 are estimated at R183bn.

"Retracting or delaying the policy are not options because either would likely spark civil unrest," they write.

"But populist policies such as these condone financial indiscipline at the expense of much-needed fiscal consolidation. The consequences will be severely damaging to the country’s development for many years."

Mandy says the simplest solution to this problem is an increase in the VAT rate, and reducing the size of the government by reducing the number of its departments, consolidating other departments and suspending or reducing some programmes that are not priorities.

However, this will not be sufficient and additional revenue will have to be raised from other taxes, including from personal income tax. Jaco la Grange, chairman of the personal tax work group at the South African Institute of Tax Professionals, says nothing prevents the government from increasing tax rates.

There is also nothing preventing it from introducing new taxes such as a graduate tax or an additional education levy. "The problem is the ability of South Africans to pay additional taxes or higher rates," he says.

The fundamental problem facing SA is its bloated public service and the wage bill of government employees.

La Grange says that the losses to the fiscus as a result of state capture could be a source of income.