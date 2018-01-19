Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi ignored the Constitution when he turned the Hoërskool Overvaal wrangle into a racial drama with inflammatory statements like, "There is no racist that can hide behind a broomstick."

As battles rage along racial lines outside the school in Vereeniging‚ it is worth noting what Constitutional Court judgments have said about the fight between parents and provincial education departments over school admissions.

The same point is always made: parents and government need to work together.

The phrase‚ work in a spirit of "co-operative governance"‚ is used again and again by the Constitutional Court in its judgments on school admission policies.

The other point often made is that government departments‚ even when correct‚ have to be "procedurally fair" and "lawful" when overriding school governing bodies.

The Rivonia Constitutional Court judgment summarises three similar cases. Lesufi should therefore have known he had no chance of telling a school to take in 55 learners speaking a different language at the last minute in December‚ without fair procedure.

But he went ahead anyway.

In short‚ what Lesufi has done is pure politicking‚ turning an issue of insufficient places at quality schools into a spectacle.

The needs of the 55 pupils who did not get places, as well as those being taught at the Afrikaans school, have not been not taken into account. Neither group of pupils can be feeling great‚ while conflict spills onto the streets outside the school.

And the Constitution has something to say about that. Section 28(2) makes it clear that the best interests of children "are of paramount importance in every matter concerning the child".

One cannot argue that the interests of children trying to learn‚ while protesters threaten to burn down the school‚ have been taken into account at Hoërskool Overvaal.

The saga lends itself to two important questions:

Were the needs of the 55 pupils — who were going to be forced into the school without sufficient time to hire English teachers to teach history‚ maths‚ geography and science‚ art and accounting — taken into account?

How welcome would pupils feel being forced into a school that did not want them?

The answer to the second is "not very"‚ if we learn from the Hoërskool Fochville case in which 37 English pupils were pushed into an Afrikaans school.