Violence erupts at protests outside Hoërskool Overvaal

18 January 2018 - 14:14 Staff Writer
Members of the ANC and EFF burn tyres in protest outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeniging in protest over the lack of transformation. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Members of the ANC and EFF burn tyres in protest outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeniging in protest over the lack of transformation. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

A second day of protests erupted outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on Thursday as police kept a close eye.

The Gauteng school has been at the centre of racial tension after it refused to accept 55 English-speaking pupils.

Some protesters set up barricades outside the Afrikaans school on Thursday. Violence flared after protesters opposed to the school’s language policy threw stones at a resident who had tried to remove protest barricades.

Police have been removing barricades and monitoring the situation.

On Thursday, members of the farming community and protesters took video footage of one another amid a tense standoff.

A member of student organisation Cosas threatened to damage a car attempting to pass through a protest barricade.

This week, the school won a legal victory in the High Court in Pretoria‚ which ruled that the Department of Education had issued an illegal instruction when it ordered the school to accept the English speakers.

Riverside High School takes in 55 pupils not admitted to Hoërskool Overvaal

While the court case continues, Riverside’s principal welcomes the pupils, confirming they are already in class ‘because we didn’t ...
22 hours ago

Should children go to a school at which they’re not really welcome?

Amid the protests over 55 English pupils not being accepted at Hoërskool Overvaal, experts weigh in on the effects of children forced into ...
23 hours ago

Police arrest at least 12 people outside Hoërskool Overvaal for public violence

Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse EFF and ANC protesters after they refused to vacate the premises
1 day ago

