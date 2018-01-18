Violence erupts at protests outside Hoërskool Overvaal

A second day of protests erupted outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on Thursday as police kept a close eye.

The Gauteng school has been at the centre of racial tension after it refused to accept 55 English-speaking pupils.

Some protesters set up barricades outside the Afrikaans school on Thursday. Violence flared after protesters opposed to the school’s language policy threw stones at a resident who had tried to remove protest barricades.

Police have been removing barricades and monitoring the situation.

On Thursday, members of the farming community and protesters took video footage of one another amid a tense standoff.

A member of student organisation Cosas threatened to damage a car attempting to pass through a protest barricade.

This week, the school won a legal victory in the High Court in Pretoria‚ which ruled that the Department of Education had issued an illegal instruction when it ordered the school to accept the English speakers.