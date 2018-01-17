"The reason why we are here is to fight for the rights of our children. There can’t be a school which only accommodates one language. We have schools in the townships in Vereeniging which accommodate white pupils and they are taught in English‚ so why can’t they do the same?" asked the parent‚ who wanted to remain anonymous.

"The only thing we want to achieve is that our children are allowed to learn in this school because it’s the best school that our money can buy in this area. We want teachers to do their jobs and teach our kids in English so that it will be easy for them to understand‚" said a parent wearing ANC regalia.

Some parents had threatened to burn down the Vereeniging school after a High Court in Pretoria ruling earlier this week that the education department did not have the authority to unilaterally override the school’s language policy.

The court found that on the overwhelming weight of the evidence‚ the Afrikaans-medium school had no capacity to receive the English learners‚ let alone to do so at such short notice and to convert to a double-medium school.