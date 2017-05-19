Zweli Mkhize tells students there is no such thing as free education

ANC Treasurer-General Dr Zweli Mkhize has told students at the University of Fort Hare that "in reality" there is no such thing as "free education".

Mkhize was speaking on Wednesday at an event organised by the Young Communist League on "Progressive Black Academics" at the university’s East London campus.

He faced off with student‚ socialist and communist radicals, who complained about the shortcomings of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) and called for free education.