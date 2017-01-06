National / Education

The Economist pops Motshekga’s matric results bubble

06 January 2017 - 12:22 PM Dave Chambers
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga put a brave face on the Class of 2016 matric results‚ but she woke up on Friday to a dose of harsh reality.

Readers of respected weekly magazine The Economist were greeted by a headline that read: "SA has one of the world’s worst education systems: Why it is bottom of the class".

"In a league table of education systems drawn up in 2015 by the OECD club of mainly rich countries‚ SA ranks 75th out of 76‚" the article reports.

"In November the latest Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (Timss)‚ a quadrennial test sat by 580‚000 pupils in 57 countries‚ had SA at or near the bottom of its various rankings‚ though its scores had improved since 2011. Its children are behind those in poorer parts of the continent.

"A shocking 27% of pupils who have attended school for six years cannot read‚ compared with 4% in Tanzania and 19% in Zimbabwe.

"After five years of school about half cannot work out that 24 divided by three is eight. Only 37% of children starting school go on to pass the matriculation exam; just 4% earn a degree."

The Economist says few countries spend so much on education to so little effect. And it points the finger of blame at the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu)‚ quoting from a report published in May which found widespread corruption in teacher appointments.

"The government has done little in response. Perhaps this is unsurprising; all six of the senior civil servants running education are Sadtu members‚" it says.

It says there are rays of hope in the shape of low-cost private schools run by companies such as Spark and Future Nation‚ as well as the "collaboration schools" pilot in the Western Cape‚ funded by the state but run by independent operators.

TMG Digital/The Times

Why caution is called for when analysing SA’s matric results

The national pass rate is thought to obscure differences in provincial achievements, the urban/rural divide and the unequal outcomes for pupils in ...
Opinion
8 hours ago

Matric pass rate results ‘superficial’

Key players in the education sector insist the rosy assessments are way off the mark
National
11 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Matric results a mixed bag

The encouraging national matric results for 2016 continue to raise questions about the quality of the numbers and of the matric itself
Opinion
11 hours ago

