Sars wants right to levy interest on errant taxpayers secured
Tax agency asks Constitutional Court for backing in the matter
22 May 2024 - 05:00
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has asked the Constitutional Court to protect the tax agency’s right to levy interest on errant taxpayers.
It is a case it says might open the floodgates of litigation from taxpayers it previously denied remission of interest applications under its voluntary disclosure programme (VDP)...
